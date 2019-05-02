China welcomes Year of the Pig with stunning Spring Festival Gala

More
32 mesmerizing acts were featured in this year's Lunar New Year celebration.
1:44 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for China welcomes Year of the Pig with stunning Spring Festival Gala
I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60851713,"title":"China welcomes Year of the Pig with stunning Spring Festival Gala","duration":"1:44","description":"32 mesmerizing acts were featured in this year's Lunar New Year celebration.","url":"/International/video/china-welcomes-year-pig-stunning-spring-festival-gala-60851713","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.