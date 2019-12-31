Chinese city unveils spectacular ice festival sculptures

The city of Harbin hosts and annual "Ice and Snow World" festival, this year featuring 21 sites which used 120,000 cubic meters of ice blocks.
3:00 | 12/31/19

