Transcript for Chinese president warns Hong Kong protesters

Chinese president cheating thing is speaking out as protests continue in Hong Kong warning against any attempt to divide China. What's he saying Julia. He's at a Kenneth he has currently the in a pool on a state visit the pool of course which boy does that's autonomous. Region of China ten bats now. The Foreign Ministry issued a statements. Yesterday as he was making Matt a state visit. This then this Damon gays. Anyone who attempts to split any region from China will parish with the bodies of smashed and Baines ground to powered. And EX stumble forces us support the splitting of China. Can any be regarded as delusional by the Chinese people. Say look. Some of the body and imagery in that official statement from she Jin ping back now he did not mention. Hong Kong. By name but it is of course widely seen as as an as a not so veiled threat. Again says protesters who keep handing out on the streets of Hong Kong misses the nineteenth week. Say five the protest as have been taking out to the streets demanding more democracy. With over the before Hong Kong and against police brutality. In suppressing a lot of these protests China is clearly. Running out of patience for this it has previously said that they believe. The Hong Kong police well able to quell these protests but it looks like that's not already happening so everyone's worried about. If this escalates and what China will do when it does.

