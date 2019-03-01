Transcript for Chinese spacecraft makes first-ever landing on far side of the moon

Boy got port overnight that a Chinese spacecraft has landed on the far side of the moon in this the first image from that land there. Showing the side of the moon that faces away from the air it's the first time a spacecraft is actually touched down there. I'm showing China's growing ambitions in space the Lander has a rover on board which will conduct experiments meanwhile. We're seeing the first images of an icy object one billion miles away from Pluto it's the farthest space object ever explored. NASA spacecraft passed at this week it's about twenty miles across and appears as you can see here to be a two objects linked together like small balls from a personal Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.