Church bells ring out across Spain to honor COVID-19 victims

More
The bell ringing is expected to continue daily until the outbreak ceases.
0:33 | 04/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Church bells ring out across Spain to honor COVID-19 victims
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The bell ringing is expected to continue daily until the outbreak ceases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70129630","title":"Church bells ring out across Spain to honor COVID-19 victims","url":"/International/video/church-bells-ring-spain-honor-covid-19-victims-70129630"}