Transcript for Climate crisis and how it can be stopped

Now let's bring in chief meteorologist ginger Z for more on this ginger twice when he was a record breaking year for wildfires and hurricanes had a climate change fuel those disasters. Yeah I mean we known that you can't just tie one event to climate change what we do know is you can say climate change. Is more extremes happening more closely together and boy did we ever see that this year from Australia to our wildfires California more than doubled. There largest wildfire acreage burned so it was one cleaning we burn almost four point two just in California alone Colorado. Three largest wildfires of all time. Happen this year now you look at the Atlantic Ocean and you had thirty named storms that's something we have never seen before in recorded history. And you'll notice when we caught all the tracks there was so much action. For right to the Gulf Coast and there was Lake Charles, Louisiana got hit twice. This year. But two hurricanes that just doesn't happen as often and while the physical meter relatively slated sense you get heat of the globe heat fuels warmer water warmer water fuels hurricanes. There's another couple of theories that we're looking at that really start to makes cents from stay with near the north pulls cold the equator is hot. Between the two they want to equalize its and that's how we get our jet stream when that warm air tries to get to the cold air. Jet stream is that can and tax moving tunnel near that block the cold it's usually quite dynamic but what we've been seeing and what doctor Jennifer Francis thinks is that the jet stream has become. Where is a little more lazy and it allows hurricanes for example lakes Laurence. Therefore. More extreme and ginger when you look at the big question is how do we fix this how important is federal policy hope that. You know individual responsibility and always say is number one but we need. Policy and therefore you can see a couple of things so let me take you through a few these maps just to break down what we're seeing here still. When you've got the warmer. Air raid the warming temperatures people will automatically say our earth has always gone through cycles plus their a lot of other variables she hit have to be orbital changes the word the son or volcanoes or. Land use a lower ozone I can keep going because people will put all of that on there at the ended the day. This is not about belief that science has concluded. Greenhouse gases are responsible. We are responsible the industrial revolution of our planet. Is responsible for this rapid change and that's something we have not seen in any of disciples tell you cosmetology. Can tell us that it is up. Us when you see these in Mexican seem daunting so how can you and died. Make a difference in our everyday lives right now. I think making a sustainability. Fashionable and who one way and I don't mean just that this dress is made of sustainable materials but it is. I'm making choices like I had changed from the middle plastic jug. To miss this is actually laundry detergent. Obviously a lot less shipping carbon. Yes he just throw it and where the sub goes there are options out there and I have gotten my husband the lover of paper towels to use the on paper towel. An anti joking but lake think about it as if it was the eighteen hundreds before we learned of the convenience of making paper to lower now than we had handkerchief seen edges making sustainability. Look cool I mean wait till my neighbor C went about doing our yard grass for no more from Franklin. Changes name making sustainability look cool every day thanks injured.

