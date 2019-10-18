Transcript for Conflicting information about fighting ‘pause’ in Syria

Vice president Mike Pence announced a cease fire with Turkey that would pause attacks. Against Kurdish forces but that deal may already be falling apart so I want to bring in James Longman. Who's on the grounds. In northern eye rack. James what's the latest there in and I think people just want to know is this a cease fire or is it not. Give me a lot to be of the give yesterday announced that. The simple fact is it is just not playing both sides are calling foul hand. Today president out of on net said that he was honoring the agreement that the Turkish forces. We no longer apple budding Kurdish towns in the north of Syria. And we did see some evidence of the fact that cut its. Forces' hands continue their artillery fire in the early morning. This morning but today everything does seem a little Coleman as a life sought out. Of the border town of ross' Elaine were a little fighting has been focused on we haven't seen any fight scene that. Not saying that 'cause attending pulse. The fighting has continued. All day it's really very difficult to get real information out of Syria even when I was back in Moscow we saw the full of back dues in the southwest. I systems out lawless town that the the F the F flat wrestling away from crisis. We were getting conflicting reports from the S the F and we will with the site. I'd love to be able to study the facts. That this is either one on one well the other but it just isn't there at this point I think what. We can be sentinel. Is the big disagreement on the times of the cease fire because. What was agreed between vice president patents and present one with of the Kurdish groups. Woods rich retreat from that border area some twenty miles. Inside it in from the golden Syrian border and we know that the cuts just what do dots and even if these cease fire hasn't been broken today. What's gonna happen at the end of the five day period that 120 hour period that has been agreed between detectives and the kinds. I think most people believe that the end fighting will begin again if it hasn't already. All right James Longman right there are on the ground in northern iiroc with the latest thank you. So much we appreciate that.

