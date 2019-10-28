Transcript for Connecticut man facing manslaughter charges in Anguilla prepares for his next hearing

New this half hour there is a renewed push. For the safety of the Connecticut man who will face charges for manslaughter in Anguilla yes Scott have good will attend his next court hearing on the Caribbean island next month. But he is worried about his security in a short time ago senator Richard Blumenthal and have good supporters gathered in Darien. To ensure at least try anyway his safe passage eyewitnesses reported Joseph Torres live in there and would march out. David Souter and what an impressive show would support it was here the town hall in Gary in early this morning into late this morning family friends neighbors all of them showing up here to support Scott Kelly happy good. By their sides yes federal state and local lakers legislators as well they're pushing for a fair and just prosecution in Anguilla. As he prepares for his next court appearance on the island and that is scheduled for November 11 but take a look at the support here today supporters arrived armed with hand made signs they had American flags they're here as well also to pressure the administration in Washington. To get involved in come to have goods defense but also to pressure investigators in Anguilla. To drop the charges. In a case that really has turned that happen goods life into just nine -- horror story if you remember this dates back to April when the father of three was on vacation with his family he defended his family when a resort worker armed with a knife attacked him in his hotel room our struggle ensued and 27 year old Kenny Mitchell was killed. But authorities on the island charged have good. With manslaughter. And I like to personally thank this wonderful community. Including your kids' friends teachers and schools. The support here's my family. Strength as we deal with a sort deal. We are still in shock that a simple vacation. And look forward to for so long. Turn into a nightmare. And there were several rounds of applause for mr. hacker there he was emotional as he gave his statement took no questions investigators have since found through a toxicology report. That the attacker Kenny Mitchell had. Alcohol cocaine and marijuana in he's system. At the time of the attack senator Richard bloom with all you mentioned him he was here at the news conference as well told everyone that he was working with the State Department. To make sure that what happens on the island is a process that's filled with fairness. And transparency. And that's got half good can safely returned back to the United States. After the court appearance on the eleven.

