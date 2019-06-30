Conservation activist meets last known living Sumatran rhino

More
The 16-year-old activist met the rhino, Iman, in Malaysia.
0:54 | 06/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Conservation activist meets last known living Sumatran rhino

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"The 16-year-old activist met the rhino, Iman, in Malaysia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64049776","title":"Conservation activist meets last known living Sumatran rhino","url":"/International/video/conservation-activist-meets-living-sumatran-rhino-64049776"}