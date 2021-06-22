Conservationists rehab and release sea turtles

More
REHABILITATE & RELEASE: A conservation group protects endangered sea turtles that wash up on the beach in Dubai.
1:41 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Conservationists rehab and release sea turtles
And in the summer months we haven't had an agent of Bloomington has come on these men and in the winter months and things hands and washing. My wife is married and on. Around knots until. Taking names and this comes on east main anchor. And winter months and bring home an easing tungsten and Pakistani in a struggle. Asian and you know what I'm sure that's. Diversified southern okay. Claremont. So let us. Miami team and that came Alison not exit. Unanimous. There. Mechanic. Process and we finally there. The last month and brilliant. He's like yeah. We need. Yeah yeah. There's what's isn't. It isn't right hands and those who see how the Eagles migrate. More relevant of the violence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"REHABILITATE & RELEASE: A conservation group protects endangered sea turtles that wash up on the beach in Dubai.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78419412","title":"Conservationists rehab and release sea turtles","url":"/International/video/conservationists-rehab-release-sea-turtles-78419412"}