Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Growing concern as vaccination rates drop

Now Playing: Onboard the 1st North American cruise ship to set sail after shutdown

Now Playing: Protests in Venice as cruise ships return

Now Playing: Entire marina covered in polluted ‘sea snot’

Now Playing: The meaning behind the name Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan gave their daughter

Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan welcome baby girl Lilibet Diana

Now Playing: India lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID surge

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child

Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Alberta, Canada

Now Playing: New developments in the mysterious killing of a police officer in Belize

Now Playing: Vice President Kamala Harris makes first official foreign trip

Now Playing: DOJ official declares ransomware national security threat

Now Playing: President of Tokyo Olympics speaks out as 10,000 volunteers quit

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 4, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Growing calls to postpone or cancel Tokyo Olympics

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 4, 2021

Now Playing: Arrests made in Hong Kong during banned Tiananmen demonstration

Now Playing: Africa CDC Director on COVID-19 on the continent: ‘We are at war’