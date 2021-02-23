-
Now Playing: Roaming goats, violin music, a house moved: World in Photos, Feb. 22
-
Now Playing: Texas freeze, Mars projection, Mount Etna Eruption: Week in Photos, Feb. 19
-
Now Playing: Mission to Mars a success!
-
Now Playing: Could sock-running through snow be the new winter exercise trend?
-
Now Playing: Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on drug trafficking charges
-
Now Playing: NASA reveals video of dramatic Mars landing
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Stunning new images of Mars
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse of rare Amazonian cactus blooming captured on video
-
Now Playing: Prince William discusses his grandfather, Prince Philip's health
-
Now Playing: Close-up footage shows Mt Etna eruption
-
Now Playing: Spectacular images sent from Perseverance rover on Mars
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip to remain hospitalized but reportedly 'in good spirits'
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ returns first images from Mars in HD
-
Now Playing: Lone boater pushes large ice floe
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texans still without water after historic winter storm
-
Now Playing: Biden addresses Munich Security Conference