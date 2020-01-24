Coronavirus prompts construction of new hospital in China

Authorities in Wuhan city decided to follow Beijing’s SARS treatment model for the hospital, which will have 1,000 beds and be operational by Feb. 3.
01/24/20

Video Transcript
Coronavirus prompts construction of new hospital in China
