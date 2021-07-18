COVID-19 transforms hajj in Mecca

More
Tens of thousands of vaccinated Muslim pilgrims circled Islam's holiest site in Mecca while socially distanced and wearing masks as the coronavirus takes its toll on the hajj for a second year.
1:17 | 07/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 transforms hajj in Mecca
And then yet moon won't look that. I mean many hand. Room man. To him again. I don't want them lose employment office in the land that guy and then we'll examine ganging need tell all mighty moved. And I imagine leading up bombing happened you know. London G. Through. Lahaina boom boom has lagged. Williams nor me a woman he'd be meeting won't can't between. The army TV camera was Nina who are. Them the north's dear old movie happy. And are. And he won't convene an. Paul norm was then that quality and then. Am a. Yeah and I. It's. Deal. Around 9 PM. Yeah. Law only. Lou there. Eden their feet anything you don't want to leave me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Tens of thousands of vaccinated Muslim pilgrims circled Islam's holiest site in Mecca while socially distanced and wearing masks as the coronavirus takes its toll on the hajj for a second year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78916624","title":"COVID-19 transforms hajj in Mecca","url":"/International/video/covid-19-transforms-hajj-mecca-78916624"}