COVID vaccine developers get standing ovation at Wimbledon

Developers of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines were given a standing ovation by the crowd before play began at Wimbledon.
1:14 | 06/29/21

Transcript for COVID vaccine developers get standing ovation at Wimbledon

