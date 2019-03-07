Crowd of Giant Spider Crabs gather underwater

More
A diver shot footage of a crowd of Giant Spider Crabs gathered underwater as they shed their old skin to allow for the forming of a new shell.
0:42 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowd of Giant Spider Crabs gather underwater
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A diver shot footage of a crowd of Giant Spider Crabs gathered underwater as they shed their old skin to allow for the forming of a new shell.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64107024","title":"Crowd of Giant Spider Crabs gather underwater","url":"/International/video/crowd-giant-spider-crabs-gather-underwater-64107024"}