Transcript for Crushing defeat for May as Brexit deal voted down by Parliament

You guys in the right 202. The name used to the left. 413. To say than no news have made the now who's have eight. The house has spoken and the government will listen. It is clear that the house does not support this deal put tonight's veterans tells us nothing about what it does support. Nothing about how. About how. Even if it intends to although the decision the British people took in a referendum parliament decided to how. The results of tonight's vote is the greatest defeat for a government since the 1920s. In this house. This is a catastrophic defeat for this government. Up to two years of failed negotiations. The house of commons has delivered its verdict on her breaks it dale. And that verdict is absolutely. Decisive. All I hear the words the prime minister but actions of a government of the past two years speech equally clearly. She his only attempt to agree chat narrowed to try to keep have failed process and dealer lives. Often it's been so roundly rejected by parliament on behalf of the people of this country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.