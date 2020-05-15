Curious koala explores school grounds amid COVID-19 lockdown

A curious koala was seen scampering around school campus grounds to ensure everything was in order amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Australia.
0:26 | 05/15/20

Curious koala explores school grounds amid COVID-19 lockdown
