Cyclist makes friends with local emu

More
A friendly emu bonded with cyclists in the Parklands Conservation Area in Queensland.
1:51 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyclist makes friends with local emu
It. They don't spirit they'll third. A. A the its. New candidate. Prince for everybody. Else looks. Did. Like any good lord dessert today Arlen you have Spezza dominance. English is a good divisions including want to gripe of it. Not yeah. I'm Jerry. But Brenda. Following a backpack. Pick let's I didn't. Eddie it. Couldn't you couldn't. Yeah. It's. Yes ended. Oh yes yes that's my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"A friendly emu bonded with cyclists in the Parklands Conservation Area in Queensland.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64752074","title":"Cyclist makes friends with local emu","url":"/International/video/cyclist-makes-friends-local-emu-64752074"}