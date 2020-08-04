Cyclone makes landfall in Fiji amid coronavirus pandemic

More
More than 1,700 people were evacuated to 69 centers across Fiji and emergency teams cleared blocked roads after the cyclone.
0:54 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyclone makes landfall in Fiji amid coronavirus pandemic
Okay. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"More than 1,700 people were evacuated to 69 centers across Fiji and emergency teams cleared blocked roads after the cyclone.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70046832","title":"Cyclone makes landfall in Fiji amid coronavirus pandemic","url":"/International/video/cyclone-makes-landfall-fiji-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-70046832"}