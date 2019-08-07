Czech zoo welcomes newborn Barbary lion cubs

More
The Barbary lion subspecies is believed to have been extinct in the wild since the 1960s.
1:25 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Czech zoo welcomes newborn Barbary lion cubs
Yeah and. It's. And a a I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The Barbary lion subspecies is believed to have been extinct in the wild since the 1960s.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64190382","title":"Czech zoo welcomes newborn Barbary lion cubs","url":"/International/video/czech-zoo-welcomes-newborn-barbary-lion-cubs-64190382"}