Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Dashcam captures fireball streaking across sky
I. Nall. For.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:27","description":"Dashcam footage captured a fireball streaking across the sky above Wakayama, Japan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74481906","title":"Dashcam captures fireball streaking across sky","url":"/International/video/dashcam-captures-fireball-streaking-sky-74481906"}