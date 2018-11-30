Transcript for This day in history: Dec. 3, 1989

There has been so much to digest and Eastern Europe over the last several months but they've been so Constance. Every time the Communist leadership in a longer resist the pressure for change all sorts of Communist officials suddenly try to portray themselves not as hard liners. But as reformers. And the other Constance they don't fool many people in east Germany today the remaining leadership of the Communist Party resigned on last. ABC's Mike Von fremd is in east Berlin. Outraged over reports of massive corruption the people of east Germany march through the streets demanding the removal of every one of power. They demonstrated in force outside the central committee headquarters as the party leaders were meeting inside an emergency session. Minutes after the angry crowd arrived Communist Party spokesman under shabbat group was sent out to try to come up. Those boos turned to cheers when he announced that the entire leadership of the Communist Party including chief Egon Krenz yielded to the demonstrators demands and resigned sorts of. Okay. Cramps his bid head of the party just seven weeks but was unable to shake his close ties to former leader Erich Honecker. Honecker was thrown out of the party today and several of his former top aides have been arrested on corruption charges. The east German people learned of much of the corruption on Friday during a nationally broadcast session of parliament. They are outraged over revelations of palatial estates Swiss bank accounts and hunting lodges their leaders secretly enjoyed. While preaching austerity. Now that the leadership has resigned from the party an interim commission has been established in the cease working commission. And it is very important. Today is. No month. Oxley pollute the leaked or. While the east Germans have succeeded in ousting the old guard there is no group of new leaders ready to take over. The party is going to try and find candidates with popular support but tonight in east Germany it is the people and not the party who hold the power. Mike Von fremd ABC news east Berlin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.