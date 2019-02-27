Transcript for This day in history: March 13, 2013

And good evening from Roman you Pope but a new day and new questions for the man who surprised everyone. Cardinal they're going up Argentina becoming the first Pope Francis the first Pope and 1000 years to be chosen from outside Europe. A jesuit hope as we said wearing a plain wooden cross. The crown warring using words like speechless and this the view from the balcony of the faithful. Stretched to the rise and so who is this man and what we bring change to the church at the crossroads of the new time. ABC's Josh Elliott of the tens of thousands of people in Saint Peter's Square today Josh. Diane it was a day that began as last night had in fact ended with a midday plume of black smoke after the first two votes. That revealed a still undecided electorate. But it's 707 PM local time. As day had turned to night over Vatican City behind me the church after five eagerly awaited votes by those 115. Cardinal electors. Had a new supreme leader. Electricity and would open. Just moments later. No death. The bells of saint Peter's basilica. Peter's square and young. Okay. Just celebrations. Military marching. It's provided the soundtrack. I've been used up. Histories to. 860. Theological conservative he's also knew personally as a shy and humble man. NASA's completed houses for but it lends had been in addressing the assembled he acknowledged the ports of this night. Because the united. Sun and that he Michael caught a Muslim and non while the lithium the world and filling the void left by Benedict stunning resignation just over a month ago. Pulled Francis offered a prayer to his predecessor pattern of things first of all like to offer prayer and authorities are imminent bishop as they chase him. Benedict the sixteenth. Francis is upbringing was a simple one the son of a railway worker and one of five children. And as a teenager she suffered a major health crisis having one of his lungs removed after serious infection. He would become chemist by trade turn jesuit priest in his ministry he's known primarily for his work with Argentina's poor. He also passed on residing in the archbishop's ornate palace chooses instead to live in a small apartment outside Buenos Aires. And cooking his own meals. While regularly riding the bus or his bicycle instead of the Lindsay eaten at his disposal he is the first jesuit Pope and the first Pope from Latin America. Home to nearly 40% of the world's Catholics in on this night a new chapter. And of hope. France has asked first. A cell. I challenge he then CO. That is what is stunningly at a table in this prayer would be for me. And it. For all the rest send Pippen let's pray always for each other idiom and put him on that's pretty for the whole world. And create tissue donor and if at their last may there be a great brotherhood.

