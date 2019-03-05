Transcript for Deadly cyclone tears through India

And now to. Another story that's making headlines overseas there's. A massive cyclone with winds up to 150. Miles per hour. It's slamming into India's East Coast right now and the storm is equivalent to a category five hurricane. It is the most powerful cyclone to hit the Indian coast in decades tens of millions of people are in its path. And the effects are being felt as far away. As Mount Everest so thankfully right now there are no reports of any deaths.

