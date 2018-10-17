Transcript for Deadly school bombing in Crimea

Hello I'm Patrick regal hairy Moscow it ABC news live they horrifying incident at a college downing Crimea. Russian authorities initially believed it was a terrorist attack but has now proven to be a Columbine style my school shooting. Police say that an eighteen year old student out of Polytechnic college in this city of Kurdish detonated a bomb inside the building's cafeteria. An open file on Stevens that. At least eighteen people have died and over forty people have been injured the death toll is life's basic flying and many of them are obviously. Young students police identified this year that as eighteen year old Gladys lab real snuck called. He's a fourth year student at the college he was captured on cctv answering the building with a gun. Police say he killed himself off that the attack you'll remember the rush to seize Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. And is under the control of Russian authorities. Perhaps telling that the first assumption was that it was a terrorist attack rather than a school shooting and that is because school shootings in Russia. Are extremely rat attacks on this scale really never happened and sadly this. Will prove to be one all the if not V most deadly school shooting in Russian history. I'm passionate rebuild and your watching ABC news life.

