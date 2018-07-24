Transcript for Deadly wildfires leave Greece in mourning

This is ABC news live I'm Ian panel. In the Greek village of Massey this it's wet the epi center of the fire that swept through this part of Greece struck the hardest. This particular location is west so many people died trying to escape the flyer yes today. Or introduce you to a local photo journalist based here in Greece. Kostis to run its Kostis let's just talk through won't actually happened area. So what. What we knows that the group of more than fifty people write to escape from the that was from in next house to these house. From the previous houses. Leading to the beats the ones who. On the way to the beach days statements those. The risks to 26 people that would throw out here incite the Sierra and some of them inside the house and an assist from a quick look at the lay of the land tea. It's a cost us we believe this is his fault when most people actually died in an and the reports were that many of them which just huddled together against the fire. What. Of the movies that the and leaders here is that that on the most of the book Hughes. And they found some are. From human respect others there's Susan Harding confronts shelter them from this violent. I mean annals of the other thing people talk about the most what happened yesterday. Was the ferocity of the wind. This of the wind speed slide they've never seen be fooled. And that seems to be and why people will cool and he's being spoon like. So quote. Can look at what this this opportunity you. So out of the room with the governor's wife and on. Weston. Suburbs of offense. Both of the wildfires this stuff you'd. The defense of known much. So if you can see have been hit so this is. Just explained geography here as kosice was explaining Basie if you see this road as a division anyone on this side. Essentially have nowhere to escape to. You see the vehicles are being completely incinerated Hayward when go down any further. But that black hole you're looking at right town that is basically a couple of things. The people who stuck on this site have nowhere else to go as the winds accelerated and the fire picked up the militia consumed by. The smoke I guess and the flames and yet Obama citing probably not been Mets picked month job but. Build a trade you can perhaps see a white truck. It was a building that and costs as the saying there was a pact Barack cost us here. From an ex post in the next big thing is that could be so that world markets to find its. These statements as bodies getting in to abuse their response it was dubbed here is some of them do it and inside the house. But the most of the people who. How much of shock his sister grace. Who was sleeping the night in the you wake up the next day with six. Prisons. Nobody was expecting. It was personal vehicle. Increase. But since 2007 we haven't seen something that. That was the last large scale tragedy anyway a large number of people died at an auto and peace mostly in itself and these. In for the voices but an audit on dolphins. But this year it was make voted on the only odor and Athens. Articles is not just hearing Greece other parts of Europe of them also suffered with incredibly hot temperatures in some cases unprecedented temperatures. Dry ground and fascinated Tinder dry and we seen pies and it in some guys in places was never normally see this kind of the florist viral certainly this kind of wild fire. Three days of national mourning had been declared here increase as the recovery still bears a home. There's still people unaccounted for tragically some people but down at them woke trying to identify victims loved ones timely and friends. For ABC news live here in Greece I mean panel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.