Transcript for Deadly New Zealand eruption

We turn out to the deli volcanic eruption in New Zealand overnight we learned nine Americans are among the injured and missing. Authorities are now launching a criminal investigation. This morning that volcano a New Zealand still smoking more than one day after it erupted killing at least by people. Eight others are unaccounted for in presumed dead. New video shoot the moments after the volcanic blast on white island sent ash soaring 121000 feet into the air. This webcam image shows a group of people inside the crater taken just minutes before the eruption. Rescue helicopters race of either soon after the volcano erupted bringing some of the injured back to shore for treatment. These newlyweds from Virginia were among the nine Americans who were on the island at the time according to inside edition Mathieu your ray leftists for smell for his mother. Mr. DiMaggio. Volcano actually erupted while we're on the island and I got pretty badly burned so we're at a hospital in New Zealand mining under current budget he's like loan. The volcano on the privately owned island has long been known as unpredictable. As scientists recently reported an increasing gases and small tremors. Levy many demanding answers to why tourists were allowed to climate. So relatively small explosion and the reason why it turned deadly was not because of how large it was it was because of how close that people were to where an explosion occurred. And now authorities in New Zealand have launched a criminal investigation. Focusing on the circumstances of the deaths from the eruption will look into. If there's anyone criminally responsible for the the decent injuries. It's and it is too early days yet so I'm sorry we're just going to have to we're through the evidence talk to people and conduct the investigation. Authorities have island is too unstable to begin efforts to find those eight missing people they say there's a 50% chance the volcano could erupt again. In the next 44 hours.

