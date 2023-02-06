Death toll rising after earthquakes in southeast Turkey, Syria

ABC News' Patrick Reevell reports on the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands dead and thousands more trapped in the rubble.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live