Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Debris seen flying through skies of downtown Toronto
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:47","description":"Debris is seen flying through the skies of Toronto as the city was hit by strong winds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74239020","title":"Debris seen flying through skies of downtown Toronto","url":"/International/video/debris-flying-skies-downtown-toronto-74239020"}