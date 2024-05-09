Delegations for Hamas and Israel leave Cairo without cease-fire deal

Hamas said earlier in the week that it had agreed to a cease-fire proposal, prompting celebration from both sides, but Israel soon after said the deal was not the one it had proposed.

May 9, 2024

