Transcript for Details on accused Russian agent emerge from court hearing

I'm Pierre Thomas in Washington today that suspected Russian agent is in the DC jail deemed a high risk of fleeing the country. Government is trying to portray 29 year old Maria good Tina as the glamorous spend but how willing to use sex in order to infiltrate American society. Authorities argued in court Wednesday that the teen up was funded by Russian oligarchs it was in constant communication with suspected Russian intelligence officials. They even released a photo pitino with an alleged Russian operative taken in a DC restaurant and prosecutors claimed that she had an American boyfriend. Who was instrumental in aiding her Covert influence operation. All of this an alleged effort to cozy up to top NRA officials and US politicians. Including posting photos on social media authorities say she is a flight risk but an attorney says he's innocent and that she will not run. He says it fifteen agents searched her home in April and she is made no attempt to flee. But the judge after hearing that but Utica walk into a Russian embassy or get into a diplomatic vehicle and be beyond the reach of US law enforcement. But otherwise is keeping her in jail pending trial. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.