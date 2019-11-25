Transcript for Devastating flooding hits Venice for the 2nd time this month

We move overseas to the tourist town of Venice Italy the city let grappling. In the aftermath of un president and flooding earlier this month that caused unbelievable devastation you can see it there and just this weekend. High tides and heavy rain a flooding the city again. I'm Maggie really has more from Venice Maggie. Venison some of its most famous landmarks submerged again as the city struggles with weeks of unprecedented and deadly flooding the water is up above my knee line and they're expecting saint mark's hardest letter like this. For the rest of the week. Water inundating this iconic landmark damaging homes and businesses nearby. The mayor saying it could cost more than a billion dollars to repair. Reports of as many as a third of visitors canceling their trips locals agree something needs to be done. Or. Hundreds deep into the streets many say they are fearful for their city's future. Venues is leave Charlie at trial may and the weather is rising. During the worst of the flooding this man was swimming suitcase is floating let gondolas. Many here are blaming climate change is Venice tries to keep its businesses running. Accurately ABC news expects. I write and to continue this conversation I want to bring in the an Italian ambassador to the US. Armond ovary Keogh who joins us in our DC bureau Armando it's good to see you I want to ask you what are the people in minutes -- doing now because I I see that there have been some protests. While that they are going back to their business back there activities because what is important to Nicole he's that bad news is a very resilient city. The had been accustomed to face challenges. From the Walter. Haas in the seat has been built and water but this time is different so it is important to two tackled to the root causes of this for them. Yeah and I just want to ask you about those protest what exactly words a demanding when they were out in the street demonstrating. That being ideas floating forty years to build special barriers at city. That carried the evocative name of Moses. These bad rare issued to and theory oppose resistant to that water to the flooding so that the CT and it can and can't survive. The probably is that it this system has never been tested before this would be the first them have a worldwide that such an incredible piece of engineering is boot. To disservice. Of 'cause these huge impact to nature's of their those who oppose its. Bats watch have elected to Nicole is that standings has been facing. Plows forearm for ever. That seems a few years the rates and that base of this for us as dramatically increase. I do remember when Alison young bodies of color. No more than wants but either oh or two years. This time you have several phenomenon every year so it is important to act. Yet and so you're actually helping raise funds on to protect. Now art and history. Of Venice correct. Correct we back to the thing Procter and with that guy great organizations say that it's. Which is an American organizations because we do know and I can tell I'll be myself. A native of that means. That policy team is not just an incredible CT. Dear to my country and to the local population. But isn't living testament to the wolves so it is important to preserve protect and bus on this incredible heritage to future generations. So we do hope effects of the great generosity of America France. Might count to help it is important to simple man is now more than it. Absolutely. I want to thank you for joining us some Italian ambassador to the US are Mundo early Tokyo thank you so much. Thank you keep America hating me absolutely.

