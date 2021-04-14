Diners return to restaurants in London

More
Londoners can eat outside for the first time in months as restrictions eased following a lockdown.
1:51 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Diners return to restaurants in London
Okay. We're. A I. Okay. Yeah. Okay. Okay. Yeah. Rules.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"Londoners can eat outside for the first time in months as restrictions eased following a lockdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77066581","title":"Diners return to restaurants in London","url":"/International/video/diners-return-restaurants-london-77066581"}