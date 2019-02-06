Transcript for Dire state of coral reefs highlighted by first-ever World Reef Day

The world brief stay as soon Britain and I really have been accelerated for the first time hearing Hawaii that we hope that explains it. Stimulating global conversation about wreath concert be Sen and what we cannot Beers together game they're making small changes on our own life it can leave taking it's tainted. One of the important things we can do today is is really create more awareness I think there's a lot of people who come to visit Hawaii who aren't aware. Of the need to protect the reefs to keep the oceans alive and so if we. Are able to create awareness about among the few more people today and they create awareness about Rong a few more people from moral. I think we'll go a long way to to protecting the reefs and making sure that that we're we've done what we can to. For our oceans I think today has been a beautiful and powerful. Expression. So many people who cares so watch. And I think that what we. Expressed here today and why we've we're capturing. Here today. Will be shared with the rest of the world and the whole thing not hold much we know it will inspire dollars and it will create. And energy at server that would reverberate far far away enough. Informants were excited about that's what it's all markets and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.