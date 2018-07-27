Divers describe the daring plan implemented to rescue boys from Thailand cave

More
New details emerge as officials wanted to wait until monsoons were over, but rescuers said it was "now or never."
4:16 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Divers describe the daring plan implemented to rescue boys from Thailand cave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56878196,"title":"Divers describe the daring plan implemented to rescue boys from Thailand cave","duration":"4:16","description":"New details emerge as officials wanted to wait until monsoons were over, but rescuers said it was \"now or never.\"","url":"/International/video/divers-describe-daring-plan-implemented-rescue-boys-thailand-56878196","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.