Doctor volunteering in Gaza says situation is ‘heartbreaking’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Dr. Ammar Ghanem who is in Gaza volunteering at a hospital caring for ICU patients, and explains the dire situation for those who need urgent medical care.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live