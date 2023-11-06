Doctors Without Borders spokesperson: 'We need a cease-fire now'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Doctors Without Borders communications manager Faris Al-Jawad about team in Gaza and how many aren’t sure if they’ll make it back alive.

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live