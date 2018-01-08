Dog found alive days after Greek wildfires

More
The dog was found hiding in an oven.
1:00 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog found alive days after Greek wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56973231,"title":"Dog found alive days after Greek wildfires","duration":"1:00","description":"The dog was found hiding in an oven.","url":"/International/video/dog-found-alive-days-greek-wildfires-56973231","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.