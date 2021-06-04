-
Now Playing: Voting, Texas Rangers, and Holocaust Remembrance Day: World in Photos, April 6
-
Now Playing: Artist creates immersive 3D art by bringing drawings to life
-
Now Playing: Brazil’s COVID-19 nightmare puts its health care system on the brink
-
Now Playing: Jordan’s royal drama leaves kingdom divided
-
Now Playing: BTS takes a stand against anti-AAPI hate and violence
-
Now Playing: Capsized boat, Easter Bonnet parade, George Floyd Square: World in Photos, April 5
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trial of Derek Chauvin resumes
-
Now Playing: Royal feud in Middle East
-
Now Playing: Jordan in crisis amid royal family rift
-
Now Playing: Officials bring ballot boxes to quarantine voters in Bulgaria
-
Now Playing: Myanmar anti-coup protesters paint slogans on eggs
-
Now Playing: Kids around the world describe the highs and lows of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Paris companies go all out for Easter
-
Now Playing: Royal mummies pass through Cairo in gala parade
-
Now Playing: Couple vandalizes artwork worth nearly $500K
-
Now Playing: Landspout tornado forms before heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Concerns rising over Easter weekend gathering and Brazilian variant
-
Now Playing: Brazil battling COVID-19 as country faces record death numbers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 2, 2021