Dozens missing after Indonesia landslides

Rescuers are searching for dozens of people missing on Indonesia's Lembata island, in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that caused deadly landslides and killed at least 128 people.
0:41 | 04/06/21

Transcript for Dozens missing after Indonesia landslides

