Driver arrested after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

More
Sirens wail as police leap over barrier to respond to vehicle that crashed into barriers outside Houses of Parliament in London, England.
0:44 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver arrested after crashing into barrier at British Parliament
Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. OK.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57163813,"title":"Driver arrested after crashing into barrier at British Parliament","duration":"0:44","description":"Sirens wail as police leap over barrier to respond to vehicle that crashed into barriers outside Houses of Parliament in London, England.","url":"/International/video/driver-arrested-crashing-barrier-british-parliament-57163813","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.