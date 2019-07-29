Drivers flee wildfire near Croatia's Adriatic coast

More
The man who shot this video says authorities closed the road about 30 minutes later.
0:38 | 07/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drivers flee wildfire near Croatia's Adriatic coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"The man who shot this video says authorities closed the road about 30 minutes later.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64623495","title":"Drivers flee wildfire near Croatia's Adriatic coast","url":"/International/video/drivers-flee-wildfire-croatias-adriatic-coast-64623495"}