Drone footage shows devastation from Turkey wildfires

More
Drone footage shows the devastating aftermath of wildfires that have been raging in Turkey.
1:14 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone footage shows devastation from Turkey wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Drone footage shows the devastating aftermath of wildfires that have been raging in Turkey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79215973","title":"Drone footage shows devastation from Turkey wildfires","url":"/International/video/drone-footage-shows-devastation-turkey-wildfires-79215973"}