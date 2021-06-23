Drone footage shows pollution from oil spill

More
Drone footage shows a beach in Taiwan covered in oil which leaked from a pipeline.
1:10 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone footage shows pollution from oil spill
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Drone footage shows a beach in Taiwan covered in oil which leaked from a pipeline.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78446913","title":"Drone footage shows pollution from oil spill","url":"/International/video/drone-footage-shows-pollution-oil-spill-78446913"}