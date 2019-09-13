Drone protest by UK climate-change activists fails to get off the ground

More
Climate-change activists face problems with their plan to disrupt Heathrow Airport as their drones fail to take off.
3:00 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone protest by UK climate-change activists fails to get off the ground
Basically we've got a little technical eclipse that drone isn't flying. So we just have to improvise on plan B and so that's all the great doc here but. You see we holdings that drone had high. And for now we cut tool for people watching. It's so unfortunately. No neutral flying just roll and coursing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Climate-change activists face problems with their plan to disrupt Heathrow Airport as their drones fail to take off.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65596621","title":"Drone protest by UK climate-change activists fails to get off the ground","url":"/International/video/drone-protest-uk-climate-change-activists-fails-off-65596621"}