Transcript for Drones cause chaos, shut down major London airport

Over and lined it in the UK they're dealing with some major problems at airports because of drones officials at London's Gatwick airport. Had to shut down flights and canceled lend to different times overnight. And we have arguably the filing there at the airport for I say Easter being with his Juliette can you explain what happened here kind of scary. Evan this is absent an extraordinary there has not been any kind of destruction on the still posting its trends seen in the UK now what happened was lost night Winston out around 9 o'clock. Two days it was boasted. News of the runway Gatwick is of course. They had to shut down and we just outside the means pot just have known and as you can see it just have a look at those that all the flights and we'll live event died but says. Canceled or delayed not blaming officials say. Yeah officials are saying that they expect delays until around 7 o'clock this evening out nothing is taken off. The same Senecal because they had to have cooled the drains by that but of course that's anyone's guess because police have told us. That they ready findings of boats try and find these kinds find the operates as they've said that every time they get close to drag. It disappear as an meantime they're preparing to reopen the running a written up what a turn comes up against the they say that this is the malicious deliberate attempt to disrupt. The runways or him me I mean this is an international story we've got media from around the blood from Europe from. You west police from the US from Asia and European stations because. It was got into the international apple and of course this is just five days. Full Christmas not a 1101000. People was scheduled to fly I got it today 1760. Flights everything's been capsules. Because of this destruction can't IC takes you inside to the main tunnel yet but I just common sight seeing. What the scene was and that odds just. Thousands of people some of these young children pregnant women disabled passengers sitting on the flawed able to see the math curriculum time it was no one. No one is getting any west until these giants founds. Juliette here in the US at least patients can really run low in during this holiday travel rush. What they look telling you about are they handling it OK you mentioned people sitting on the floor. That really heavy get stranded there until they can get those flights at the browns. I mean apple and secure it apple to stop the people here minus deaths Boyd handled the flight of greatest. They can't do anything because the runway is closed because these drains. Key he's posted flying into the and that's when you miss at least now we got the ministry of defense have some of the army. Is an exhausted to try and help the police forces to provide some kind assistance and thank had another say that they cannot see it done advantage because they don't write a stray bullets that's beyond that they've given us. Let them come get him much Steve tells how advanced mines and apprehend. These devices by he got inside I mean does just. Thousands of people that handled the check in dust on MT. Those known as the seconds us because now instead anyway. Because the output is shut down until these kinds of coming on the agenda at every time they get close to one disappears and every time nipping at their meeting in the infant. They have court adjourned at spots again it's incredible in the Summers has been going on hopefully you know what if it gets to mesa this evening it will be at a holy day. Since this happened since then joins us sponsors lost night's. Glad to limit Brian thank you still might do you think about all those hundreds of flights they just continued to get pushed back. We appreciate what a travel mess there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.