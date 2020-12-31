Dubai rings in 2021 with elaborate fireworks display

More
Watch as the impressive fireworks display lights up the sky over Dubai.
4:28 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dubai rings in 2021 with elaborate fireworks display
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"Watch as the impressive fireworks display lights up the sky over Dubai.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74996746","title":"Dubai rings in 2021 with elaborate fireworks display","url":"/International/video/dubai-rings-2021-elaborate-fireworks-display-74996746"}