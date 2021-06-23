Duchess Kate visits children at London museum

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, joined schoolchildren during a visit to London's Natural History Museum to learn about its Urban Nature Project.
1:11 | 06/23/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Duchess Kate visits children at London museum
