-
Now Playing: Tornado leaves path of destruction in South Dakota
-
Now Playing: Nearly 400 tornadoes reported across US in 13 days
-
Now Playing: Dust devil caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Protesters draw attention to poor cycling infrastructure with 'die-in'
-
Now Playing: Chile protests, Russia Unity Day, Nationals at White House: World in Photos, Nov. 5
-
Now Playing: Deadly protests in Iraq rock the Middle East
-
Now Playing: American family killed in ambush in Mexico
-
Now Playing: US family killed on way to wedding in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong’s embattled leader meets Chinese president amid protests
-
Now Playing: Possible suspects spotted in murdered couple’s RV
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ David Muir gets exclusive access on USS Florida
-
Now Playing: Putin, Iraq protests and Italian acrobatic aerial team: World in Photos, Nov. 4
-
Now Playing: 5 million masks distributed amid India air pollution emergency
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Nov. 4, 2019
-
Now Playing: 5 million masks distributed in 'toxic' Delhi
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
-
Now Playing: Maria Butina speaks out after prison sentence
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate
-
Now Playing: Activists dress as mermaids to protest Brazil oil spill