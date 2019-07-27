Earthquakes strike Philippines, killing 7 people

More
Early Saturday, tremors hit Itbayat, one of the sparsely-populated Batanes Islands located in the Luzon Strait that separates the Philippines and Taiwan.
0:38 | 07/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Earthquakes strike Philippines, killing 7 people
The I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Early Saturday, tremors hit Itbayat, one of the sparsely-populated Batanes Islands located in the Luzon Strait that separates the Philippines and Taiwan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64607222","title":"Earthquakes strike Philippines, killing 7 people","url":"/International/video/earthquakes-strike-philippines-killing-people-64607222"}